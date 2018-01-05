Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2018 at 5:34 pm

Shirtless Jesse Williams Shows Off His Abs on the Beach

Shirtless Jesse Williams Shows Off His Abs on the Beach

Jesse Williams is looking hot in Rio de Janeiro!

The 36-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star flaunted his toned physique on Joatinga Beach on Friday (January 5) in Brazil.

He was spotted putting his soccer skills on display on the sand and splashing around in the waves in a pair of blue and teal swim trunks.

Jesse was all smiles as he enjoyed the day with his friends.

Jesse also went shirtless the day before while playing soccer with a group of local kids.

Grey’s Anatomy will return from its holiday hiatus on January 18 on ABC.

Photos: Backgrid USA
