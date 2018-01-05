The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani Couples Up with Wife Emily V. Gordon at AFI Awards 2018

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon hit the red carpet at the 2018 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday afternoon (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The married couple collaborated on the film The Big Sick, which was chosen as one of the Top Movies of the Year. Kumail‘s co-star Holly Hunter was there as well!

Master of None‘s Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, and Alessandra Mastronardi and Insecure‘s Issa Rae stepped out to support their shows, which made the list of the Top Television Programs of the Year.

FYI: Issa is wearing a Calvin Klein dress. Holly is wearing a Paule Ka suit.