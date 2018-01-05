Vikings' Travis Fimmel Never Wanted to Act & Still Doesn't

Travis Fimmel started off his career as a model and he fell into acting, something he says he never wanted to do and still doesn’t want to do.

“I just f–king came out here and tried to do it. I did a class. I never wanted to be an actor, ever. I still don’t,” the 38-year-old Vikings actor told GQ Australia when asked to describe the moment he realized he could act.

Travis is not a fan of going on auditions and promoting his projects.

“I hate it. Absolutely hate it. It’s very unrealistic. There’s people that like to get up and talk in front of people. I wasn’t the kid that enjoyed reading out loud in class,” Travis told the mag about doing casting meetings. “I’ve walked out halfway through, embarrassed, plenty of times. I put myself on video tape. I can’t remember the last job I got from actually auditioning. It’s horrible. Nervous, sweaty, embarrassed. I feel like a little monkey. I just panic. I get out of there.”

Travis tries to keep his publicity to a minimum these days.

“You just have to do it. But it doesn’t get easier,” he said. “You get a bit more selective about what things you do. You try to do one thing that gets seen, so you don’t have to do five.”

“It’s always uncomfortable,” he said. He is also not a fan of endorsement deals, saying, “That’s the worst thing, you have to promote stuff that you don’t like at all. Yeah. You’re just lying the whole time, mate.”