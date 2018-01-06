13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford Joins More 'It Girls' at Pre-Globes Luncheon!

Katherine Langford is glowing while stepping out for W Magazine’s It Girls Luncheon hosted with Dior on Saturday afternoon (January 6) at A.O.C. in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old actress is nominated for a Golden Globe this weekend for her work in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Other stars in attendance at the event included The Leftovers co-stars Margaret Qualley and Emily Meade, Detroit‘s Kaitlyn Dever, The Florida Project‘s Brooklynn Prince, Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink, Teen Wolf‘s Crystal Reed, The Tribes of Palos Verdes‘ Maika Monroe, X-Men‘s Alexandra Shipp, Disney girls Olivia Holt and Skai Jackson, singer Kilo Kish, and YouTube star Bethany Mota.

FYI: Katherine is wearing a Dior look and Jimmy Choo shoes. Kaitlyn is wearing a Valentino dress. Skai is wearing a Dior t-shirt and shorts with Loriblu shoes. Sadie is wearing a Dior dress. Emily is wearing Schutz shoes. Olivia is wearing a Diane von Furstenberg dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Sistine is wearing Nicholas Kirkwood shoes.