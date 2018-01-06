Top Stories
Lily Collins & Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 7:53 pm

13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford Joins More 'It Girls' at Pre-Globes Luncheon!

13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford Joins More 'It Girls' at Pre-Globes Luncheon!

Katherine Langford is glowing while stepping out for W Magazine’s It Girls Luncheon hosted with Dior on Saturday afternoon (January 6) at A.O.C. in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old actress is nominated for a Golden Globe this weekend for her work in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Other stars in attendance at the event included The Leftovers co-stars Margaret Qualley and Emily Meade, Detroit‘s Kaitlyn Dever, The Florida Project‘s Brooklynn Prince, Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, Stranger ThingsSadie Sink, Teen Wolf‘s Crystal Reed, The Tribes of Palos VerdesMaika Monroe, X-Men‘s Alexandra Shipp, Disney girls Olivia Holt and Skai Jackson, singer Kilo Kish, and YouTube star Bethany Mota.

FYI: Katherine is wearing a Dior look and Jimmy Choo shoes. Kaitlyn is wearing a Valentino dress. Skai is wearing a Dior t-shirt and shorts with Loriblu shoes. Sadie is wearing a Dior dress. Emily is wearing Schutz shoes. Olivia is wearing a Diane von Furstenberg dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Sistine is wearing Nicholas Kirkwood shoes.
Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
