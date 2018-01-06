Allison Janney & Laurie Metcalf Step Out for BAFTA Tea Party

Allison Janney is all smiles as she hits the red carpet for the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 6) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 58-year-old I, Tonya star went chic in black as she was joined at the event by fellow Golden Globes Supporting Actress nominee Laurie Metcalf.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Allison Janney

Other actresses at the event included Gillian Anderson, Isabelle Huppert, Megan Mullally, and Sarah Rafferty.

FYI: Isabelle is wearing a Gucci suit and Louis Vuitton sunglasses. Laurie is wearing a Temperley London dress.

15+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the event…