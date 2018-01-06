Top Stories
Lily Collins &amp; Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

Lily Collins & Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 5:25 pm

Angelina Jolie Celebrates Foreign Language Films Ahead of the Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie Celebrates Foreign Language Films Ahead of the Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie flashes a smile on the red carpet while attending the HFPA and American Cinematheque’s Golden Globe Foreign Language Nominees Series Symposium on Saturday afternoon (January 6) at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

The 42-year-old actress and filmmaker’s movie First They Killed My Father is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Globes this weekend.

Angelina was joined at the event by the film’s co-writer and subject, Loung Ung, and producer Rithy Panh.

Sadly, First They Killed My Father did not make it on the Academy Awards’ shortlist for a nomination in the category.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 01
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 02
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 03
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 04
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 05
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 06
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 07
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 08
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 09
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 10
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 11
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 12
angelina jolie celebrates foreign language films ahead of the golden globes 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes Weekend, Angelina Jolie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Lochte might be walking down the aisle soon - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is getting his own museum exhibit - Just Jared Jr
  • Travis Scott is speaking out about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy - TooFab
  • Donald Glover has welcomed his second son with girlfriend Michelle - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kiernan Shipka has been cast as Sabrina in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • moody

    she makes me puke. you know they are going to give her a GG for her bad movie so she can get up there and speechify. I see she didn’t drag her children with her this time.

  • Fran

    Looking great keep killing your haters Angelina keep killing them with envy LOL.

  • toastie postie

    Woo Hoo!

  • bap

    You tell them Fran!

  • Malf

    Huggy Bear has very good scarf & hat game!

    Hey Johnny Depp….don’t be trying to steal it!

  • Fran

    Laura Kramer

    @Laura_Kramer
    Powerful answer by Angelina Jolie at #GGForeignFilms on how awareness often doesn’t equal action when it comes to war & human suffering @goldenglobes

    10:02 PM – Jan 6, 2018

  • toastie postie

    I’m so looking forward to tomorrow!!!!

  • bap

    AmericanCinematheque
    @SidGrauman

    “I wanted his country to have a piece that would finally bring a certain level of dialogue. Everyone remembers the war and few people talk about it.” – Angelina Jolie on her son being an inspiration for making FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER. @goldenglobes
    4:35 PM – Jan 6, 2018 · Los Angeles, CA

  • Beedyq

    TP One of your men’s is looking good, loving his scarf, with his debonair self 😊 😋

  • Fran

    celinestoribio
    3 minutes with #ANGELINAJOLIE We talk about CINEMA + DOMINICAN REPUBLIC + SHOES
    I tell you in a few words what happened and how ALL the time we talked together without letting go of our hands.
    Today in a private event to honor the 5 foreign films nominated for #goldenglobes I sat waiting for #angelinajolie to make her entrance.
    And what do you think? she entered right where I was. Not only did she greet me, but the heels of our shoes were caught between the openings of the wooden floor. WE COULD NOT MOVE. 🙈🙈🤣🤣🤣 Me: Nice to be careful that my left heel was damaged.
    Angelina: And to me the right. We would have come in tennis. (Laughter)
    Me: I admire you, I respect you and I congratulate you for your contribution as a humanitarian actress, producer and director.
    Angelina: Thanks! Where are you from?
    Me: Dominican Republic
    Angelina: That’s fine. I was there many years ago.
    Me: Yes, I know. I am an actress and producer of 3 Films and I am motivated to tell stories about women on the big screen. I admire what you have done with this movie.
    Angelina: Thanks! We are colleagues! “There I almost fell to the floor to hear that! PLUP “. Her team starts to move her, unearthing her heel and I’m excited to meet her, I almost forgot to ask for a picture to remember that moment. Eye: I was alone and still with the heel buried in the wooden floor.
    Me: If it’s not too much trouble, could I take a picture with you?
    Angelina: Of course, yes. Nice to meet you and do not give up! We need more women producing and telling our stories.
    To the girls and women who write to me: DO NOT GIVE UP! Everything is possible !!! Thanks #angelina @goldenglobes #hollywoodforeignpress#actress#producer#women#womenempowerment#film#tamoencine#dominicana#latina#blessed#agradecida#hollywood#angelinajolie#75goldenglobes
    https://www.instagram.com/p/Bdn_jVcH9nw/?taken-by=celinestoribio

  • Fran

    Its google translated just in case u do not understand

  • bap

    AmericanCinematheque
    @SidGrauman

    “I didn’t go through a genocide. The crew members did. Their bravery to recreate that took a lot. It’s really the country that made this film. “ – #AngelinaJolie, FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER. @goldenglobes
    4:58 PM – Jan 6, 2018 · Los Angeles, CA

  • Fran

    The great one arrived: #ANGELINAJOLIE “I made this film in honor of my son who is from Cambodia and to open his eyes to the world about the great injustices against childhood”. -FOREIGN FILM NOMINEES for the #goldenglobes #
    https://www.instagram.com/p/Bdn5m-vHGU0/?taken-by=celinestoribio

  • bap

    Excellent

  • http://www.amazon.com/Aubrey-Anderson/e/B01BHC8VMI/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1466893529&sr=8-1 Lady Valeria

    Huggy Bear?

  • Fran
  • bap

    tjmovie
    Liaison Restaurant + Lounge

    And then… the moment Angelina Jolie shows up and everyone goes crazy…. #goldenglobes #reception #angelinajolie
    2 hours ago

  • tboz

    I watched the reactions of them all. This was a good talk. However I found the dudes, sorry yes dudes to be incredibly sour. They know this is LA and the crowd was pro Angie.

  • bap

    Tboz I agree with you.

  • Beedyq

    Rithy…lol

  • Fran

    She called Ken Burns her Huggy Bear too. TP has many Huggy Bears.

  • toastie postie

    That was a great story.

  • bap

    What I have noticed about Angelina she is growing emotionally stronger every time we see her. In 2018 she will be force to deal with.

  • toastie postie

    No.😱 Never Ken. Rithy is cuddly like a teddy bear.

  • Beck

    Can’t wait to see her at GG tomorrow

  • Fran

    Thanks Angelina for owning all the trolls they stay pressed over you.Keep annoying them and keep killing them. Good to see them dying with envy.

  • Fran

    Traitor.

  • Malf

    Older cougars have no loyalty. They’re always on the prowl.

  • Sky

    fitness_food_and_politics
    I can’t wait to see #AngelinaJolie’s new film, “First They Killed My Father.” What a great #qanda.

    Her beauty in person is even more striking than what we see in film. I am truly star struck, lol. And I have a lot of famous friends, so that’s rare for me. It’s her brilliance that makes her even more stunning. #goldenglobes #HFPA

    https://www.instagram.com/p/BdoCrFRDnlq/?taken-by=fitness_food_and_politics

  • Fran

    Don’t play the age card, we know what you are LOL

  • Fran

    I guess this person did not read page sux who said everyone hates Angelina.

  • Sky

    s.khoze
    #goldenglob #foreignlanguage #filmsymposium #angelinajolie she is #amazing #humanbeings I love her beautiful soul. #firsttheykilledmyfather

    https://www.instagram.com/p/Bdn47ztAoh1/?taken-by=s.khoze

  • Fran

    fitness_food_and_politics
    Angelina Jolie is amazing. Just brilliant. And even more gorgeous in person. And now I know why I’m here, lol. That’s my friend Mark who is moderating the panel.

    fitness_food_and_politics@larkin_mclean – she is so impressive. Brilliant, kind and so willing to allow us into her world. Nothing like I imagined.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/Bdn4kJ5D0zS/?taken-by=fitness_food_and_politics

  • cheralp07

    ‘it’s her brilliance that makes her even more stunning’….

  • Fran

    laurieflamholtz#GGForeignFilms #AngelinaJolie #FirstTheyKilledMyFather #Netflix #GoldenGlobeNominee #HFPA @goldenglobes @sidgrauman #GoldenGlobes2018
    https://www.instagram.com/p/Bdn6fpUAjF0/?taken-by=laurieflamholtz

  • toastie postie

    Not like he would even look my way. I can admire from afar….er…did I tell you he responded to a tweet of mine? 😍 😍 😍

  • lyric

    Angelina was fabulous and stunning as ever. I really enjoyed listening to her and the other directors speak, but she was the best!

  • toastie postie

    Totally agree!

  • Fran

    so you are a stalker too, and even got a response, you go girl.

  • Beedyq

    You are rockin it 🐆 🐅 🐯
    😊 😋

  • Fran

    She is an intelligent women unlike some people this makes a change from hearing unscripted intelligent answers without pr hack dictating every word. That is what sets her apart from others.