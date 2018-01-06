Angelina Jolie Celebrates Foreign Language Films Ahead of the Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie flashes a smile on the red carpet while attending the HFPA and American Cinematheque’s Golden Globe Foreign Language Nominees Series Symposium on Saturday afternoon (January 6) at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

The 42-year-old actress and filmmaker’s movie First They Killed My Father is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Globes this weekend.



Angelina was joined at the event by the film’s co-writer and subject, Loung Ung, and producer Rithy Panh.

Sadly, First They Killed My Father did not make it on the Academy Awards’ shortlist for a nomination in the category.