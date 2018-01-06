Betty White Reveals the Secret to a Long Life: Vodka & Hot Dogs!

Betty White is getting ready to celebrate her 96th birthday!

Ahead of her birthday on January 17, the Golden Girls actress shared with Parade mag her secrets behind living a long and happy life.

“Accentuate the positive, not the negative,” Betty revealed. “It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

As for eating habits, Betty said she doesn’t restrict her diet to only kale and health foods, but instead eats things that she loves namely vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order!”

Betty went on the share some advice behind her 70 year career in Hollywood starring in countless hit TV shows and movies.

“Learn your lines and come in prepared,” Betty said. “Don’t think you can wing it, because you can’t. We’re in show business, which is fun, but take your business seriously, because it is a serious business.”