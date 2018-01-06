Billie Lourd & Ex-Boyfriend Austen Rydell Showed Some PDA at Globes Party (Report)

Billie Lourd and her ex Austen Rydell might be back together!

The 25-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress and the actor, also 25, spent some time together at the Moet Moment Film Festival during Golden Globes weekend on Friday night (January 5) at Poppy in Los Angeles, Us Weekly reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Lourd

According to the outlet, Austen waited for Billie to finish her interviews on the red carpet before they headed into the event separately and were spotted kissing inside.

Sources say they tried to keep their PDA discreet.

Billie also recently tagged Austen in her emotional Instagram tribute to her mom Carrie Fisher on the one-year anniversary of her death, featuring Billie‘s trip to see the northern lights.

Billie has also previously been linked to Taylor Lautner.