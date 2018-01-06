Top Stories
Sat, 06 January 2018 at 1:00 am

Billie Lourd & Laura Dern Reunite at Moet Moment Film Festival!

Billie Lourd & Laura Dern Reunite at Moet Moment Film Festival!

Billie Lourd reunited with her Star Wars co-star Laura Dern at the Moet Moment Film Festival!

The duo stepped out at the annual film fest as part of Golden Globes weekend on Friday night (January 5) at Poppy in Los Angeles.

They were also joined at the event by Jamie Chung, where they toasted to the next generation of storytellers.

“Such a great night celebrating the next generation of filmmakers with @moetusa and being with my beautiful buddy @praisethelourd,” Laura wrote on her Instagram after the event.

FYI: Billie is wearing Gucci. Jamie is wearing Alice McCall.

A post shared by @lauradern on

