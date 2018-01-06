Top Stories
Calum Scott's 'You Are The Reason' Music Video Celebrates Love in All of Its Forms - Watch Now!

Calum Scott's 'You Are The Reason' Music Video Celebrates Love in All of Its Forms - Watch Now!

Calum Scott has dropped his brand-new music video for his heartfelt track “You Are The Reason!”

The 29-year-old British singer and songwriter and Britain’s Got Talent contestant released the video on Friday (January 5).

The Frank Borin-directed visual features the “Dancing On My Own” crooner as he strolls through the streets and bears witness to all kinds of love, regardless of circumstance, age, gender, or ethnicity.

“You Are The Reason” is the first single from Scott‘s debut album, Only Human, out March 9 (pre-order it here).

Watch below! You can also download the song on iTunes.


Calum Scott – You Are The Reason (Official)

Check out the Only Human track listing below. Click inside to see the track listing…

1. “If Our Love Is Wrong”
2. “Give Me Something”
3. “Rhythm Inside”
4. “You Are The Reason”
5. “Come Back Home”
6. “Stop Myself (Only Human)”
7. “Dancing On My Own”
8. “Only You”
9. “Won’t Let You Down”
10. “What I Miss Most”
11. “Hotel Room”
12. “Good To You”
13. “Not Dark Yet”
14. “Dancing On My Own (Tiësto Remix)”
Photos: Calum Scott
