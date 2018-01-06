Top Stories
Sat, 06 January 2018 at 10:13 pm

Daniel Kaluuya Joins Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet at BAFTA Tea Party

Daniel Kaluuya Joins Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet at BAFTA Tea Party

Daniel Kaluuya hits the red carpet for the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 6) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Get Out actor looked super cool in a pink suit as he was joined at the event by fellow Rising Star nominee Timothee Chalamet.

Other stars at the event included Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers, Sebastian Stan, Ben Robson, David Harbour, Willem Dafoe and wife Giada Colagrande, Justin Hartley and wife Chrishell Stause, along with Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon.

Photos: Getty
2018 Golden Globes Weekend, Armie Hammer, Ben Robson, Chrishell Stause, Daniel Kaluuya, David Harbour, Elizabeth Chambers, Emily V. Gordon, Giada Colagrande, Justin Hartley, Kumail Nanjiani, Sebastian Stan, Timothee Chalamet, Willem Dafoe

