Sat, 06 January 2018 at 9:45 pm

Diane Kruger, Michelle Williams, & Emilia Clarke Go Glam for BAFTA Tea Party

Diane Kruger sparkles on the red carpet as she arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 6) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress looked super pretty in a white and silver diamond dress as she was joined at the event by Michelle Williams and Emilia Clarke.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Other ladies at the event included Mary J. Blige, Greta Gerwig, Issa Rae, Vicky Krieps, and Naomi Campbell.

FYI: Diane is wearing a Chanel dress and Fernando Jorge earrings. Emilia is wearing a dress by Michael Kors. Michelle is wearing Louis Vuitton. Naomi is wearing an Azzedine Alaia dress. Mary‘s suit is by Elizabeth Kennedy. Greta is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress. Issa is wearing a Rosie Assoulin dress.

20+ pictures inside of the ladies arriving at the party…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Diane Kruger, Emilia Clarke, Greta Gerwig, Issa Rae, Mary J Blige, Michelle Williams, Naomi Campbell, Vicky Krieps

