Top Stories
Lily Collins &amp; Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

Lily Collins & Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 7:50 pm

Emma Watson Debuts New Bangs at BAFTA Tea Party

Emma Watson Debuts New Bangs at BAFTA Tea Party

Emma Watson is all smiles as she hits the red carpet for the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 6) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress went classic and chic in a white jacket and black trousers while wearing black loafers for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Watson

Emma also showed off her cool and edgy new bangs at the event.

Don’t miss Emma as she presents at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards this Sunday!

FYI: Emma is wearing an Osman suit and Susi Studio shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
emma watson debuts new bangs at bafta tea party 01
emma watson debuts new bangs at bafta tea party 02
emma watson debuts new bangs at bafta tea party 03
emma watson debuts new bangs at bafta tea party 04
emma watson debuts new bangs at bafta tea party 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes Weekend, Emma Watson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Lochte might be walking down the aisle soon - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is getting his own museum exhibit - Just Jared Jr
  • Travis Scott is speaking out about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy - TooFab
  • Donald Glover has welcomed his second son with girlfriend Michelle - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kiernan Shipka has been cast as Sabrina in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr