Emma Watson Debuts New Bangs at BAFTA Tea Party

Emma Watson is all smiles as she hits the red carpet for the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 6) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress went classic and chic in a white jacket and black trousers while wearing black loafers for the event.

Emma also showed off her cool and edgy new bangs at the event.

Don’t miss Emma as she presents at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards this Sunday!

FYI: Emma is wearing an Osman suit and Susi Studio shoes.