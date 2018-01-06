Figure Skater Ashley Wagner is 'Furious' With Judges After Losing Out on 2018 Winter Olympics Team Placement

Ashley Wagner is sharing her heated reaction after finding out that she didn’t make the U.S. Olympic figure-skating team this year.

The 26-year-old Olympic bronze medalist was given disappointingly low scores from judges at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday (January 5).

Ashley finished in fourth place and revealed to The Salt Lake Tribune that she was “absolutely furious.”

“For me to put out two programs that I did at this competition as solid as I skated and to get those scores, I am furious, and I think deservedly so,” she shared. “I honestly think that at the end of the day, this is how I feel, and I feel like I need to stick up for myself, and I think that I delivered when I really needed to. I think all these girls delivered when they needed to, but I want to be on that Olympic team and I’m really mad that I’m in this position again.”

Ashley finished in fourth in the U.S. Championships in 2014 as well and was given the chance to represent the country at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, but today it was announced that Ashley will serve as Team USA’s first alternate.

The 2018 Winter Olympics, starting on February 8, would have marked Ashley‘s third Olympic experience (she was also a first alternate at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver).

Bradie Tennell, Karen Chen and Mirai Nagasu will be competing for the United States in Pyeongchang next month.