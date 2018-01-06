Top Stories
Lily Collins & Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 7:26 pm

Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, & Hugh Bonneville Step Out for 'Paddington 2' Premiere

Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, & Hugh Bonneville Step Out for 'Paddington 2' Premiere

Hugh Grant hits the red carpet alongside co-stars Sally Hawkins and Hugh Bonneville at the premiere of their new movie Paddington 2 on Saturday afternoon (January 6) at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

Other stars at the premiere included Rachel Roy, Jon Cryer, and Allison Holker.

Tons of other celeb families including Angela Kinsey and husband Joshua Snyder and their three kids, AJ Buckley and pregnant fiancee Abigail and their daughter Willow, AJ McLean and daughter Ava, Brett Dalton and his daughter, along with Brooke Burke Charvet and one of her daughters.

Paddington 2 hits theaters on January 12 and you can check out latest trailer here!

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the premiere…
