Sat, 06 January 2018 at 7:03 pm

Jessica Chastain Meets Sports Stars at Gold Meets Golden Event!

Jessica Chastain Meets Sports Stars at Gold Meets Golden Event!

Jessica Chastain poses for a photo with Paralympic medalist Amy Purdy while attending the Gold Meets Golden event during Golden Globes Weekend on Saturday (January 6) in Los Angeles.

The Molly’s Game actress met up with athletic royalty like Laurie Hernandez, Cat Cora, Alex Morgan, Summer Sanders, and Tatyana McFadden at the event.

After the event, Jessica met up with Natalie Portman, Edgar Ramirez, Laura Dern, and Eva Longoria to try on their new Time’s Up shirts.

Check out the photo, snapped by Brie Larson, below!

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress.

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes Weekend, Jessica Chastain

