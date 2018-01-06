Top Stories
Lily Collins &amp; Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 8:51 pm

Justin Bieber Puts Buff Biceps & Tattoos on Display in New Shirtless Photo!

Justin Bieber just shared a super hot new photo!

The 23-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Saturday (January 6) to share a shirtless photo of himself flexing his buff biceps while showing all of his chest and arm tattoos.

“Wowzers,” Justin captioned the below photo of himself while flying in a private jet.

Earlier this week, Justin showed off his buff bod once again while attending a hot pilates class with rumored girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Photos: Instagram
