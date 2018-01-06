Kourtney Kardashian Shows Some Sweet PDA With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are dancing under the moon!

The cute couple kicked off 2018 together with some sweet PDA and a dance under the moonlight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney took to her Instagram to share a rare photo with Younes, where he can be seen dipping her as they dance near trees illuminated with string lights.

“dancing by the moon,” Kourtney captioned the cute photo.

She also shared another version of the photo on her Instagram story, writing, “2018. Keep it 90′s R&B.”

Check it out their cute pic below…