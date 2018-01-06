Top Stories
Sat, 06 January 2018 at 4:40 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire Buddy Up at Pre-Globes Party

Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire Buddy Up at Pre-Globes Party

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire make low-key exits out of Esquire’s celebration of the Golden Globes on Friday night (January 5) at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The guys didn’t pose for photos at the event, but they mingled with guests inside the home of Mike and Irena Medavoy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo was seen chatting up television producer Mark Burnett on his way out of the party.

Earlier in the day, Tobey and their mutual friend Lukas Haas were spotted out and about.
    Hi ladies!! OMG – is he on the phone the entire time???!!! He can’t even put it away when he is giving someone a hug???!!!! Holy Shit! Put the thing away!!!!! He is worse than my teenage nieces – smh!!!
    But he looks good, happy and relaxed! Nice to see him having fun!!

    Yes, phones are annoying. Especially when one’s with friends. Today’s main point of arguments between teenage couples.

    I don’t think Leo is really on the phone

    He is using phone to block his face from photographers

    We’ve seen him do this a lot over the years

    The fake on the phone trick

    Hi! I can see that when he is outside, but when he is hugging the guy inside the party, the phone is still glued to his ear and I don’t believe he knew he was being photographed.
    There are always pictures of him at dinner with his friends and he is glued to the phone, almost oblivious to the people around him – I think he is addicted to it!