Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire Buddy Up at Pre-Globes Party

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire make low-key exits out of Esquire’s celebration of the Golden Globes on Friday night (January 5) at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The guys didn’t pose for photos at the event, but they mingled with guests inside the home of Mike and Irena Medavoy.

Leo was seen chatting up television producer Mark Burnett on his way out of the party.

Earlier in the day, Tobey and their mutual friend Lukas Haas were spotted out and about.