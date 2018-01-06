Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares the Story of The Three Kings at Hispanic Federation Event!

Lin-Manuel Miranda reads a story on stage during the The Three Kings Day Celebration hosted by the Hispanic Federation on Saturday afternoon (January 6) in New York City.

The 37-year-old Tony-winning actor read the story of The Three Kings who came to visit baby Jesus after he was born to the crowds of kids who came out to the event.

Joining Lin-Manuel at the event was New York City mayor Bill de Blasio who helped him pass out toys and gifts to all the kids who attended.

