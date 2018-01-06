Top Stories
Lily Collins &amp; Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

Lily Collins & Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 6:30 pm

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares the Story of The Three Kings at Hispanic Federation Event!

Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares the Story of The Three Kings at Hispanic Federation Event!

Lin-Manuel Miranda reads a story on stage during the The Three Kings Day Celebration hosted by the Hispanic Federation on Saturday afternoon (January 6) in New York City.

The 37-year-old Tony-winning actor read the story of The Three Kings who came to visit baby Jesus after he was born to the crowds of kids who came out to the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Joining Lin-Manuel at the event was New York City mayor Bill de Blasio who helped him pass out toys and gifts to all the kids who attended.

15+ pictures inside of Lin-Manuel Miranda at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 01
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 02
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 03
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 04
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 05
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 06
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 07
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 08
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 09
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 10
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 11
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 12
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 13
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 14
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 15
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 16
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 17
lin manuel miranda shares the story of the three kings at hispanic foundation event 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lin-Manuel Miranda

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Lochte might be walking down the aisle soon - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is getting his own museum exhibit - Just Jared Jr
  • Travis Scott is speaking out about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy - TooFab
  • Donald Glover has welcomed his second son with girlfriend Michelle - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kiernan Shipka has been cast as Sabrina in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr