Sat, 06 January 2018 at 11:16 pm

Malin Akerman & Damian Lewis Debut 'Billions' Season Three Trailer at Winter TCAs 2018 - Watch!

Malin Akerman & Damian Lewis Debut 'Billions' Season Three Trailer at Winter TCAs 2018 - Watch!

Malin Akerman and Damian Lewis are all smiles as they hit the stage for a panel discussion of their show Billions on Saturday (January 6) at the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

Other cast mates at the panel included Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, and Asia Kate Dillon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malin Akerman

During the panel, the cast debuted the first new trailer for season three of the show.

Billions returns on Showtime on Sunday, March 25.

Watch below!

Billions Season 3 Trailer

10+ pictures inside of stars attending the panel…
Photos: Getty, Eric Charbonneau for Showtime
Posted to: 2018 Winter TCA Tour, Asia Kate Dillon, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Paul Giamatti

