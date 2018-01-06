Matt Bomer, Salma Hayek, & James Franco Celebrate Spirit Awards Nominees!

Matt Bomer, Salma Hayek, and James Franco hit the red carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch on Saturday afternoon (January 6) at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, Calif.

While Matt is not nominated this year, Salma and James are up for their leading roles in Beatriz at Dinner and The Disaster Artist, respectively!

Alia Shawkat and John Cho will be hosting the show in March and they walked the carpet together.

Also in attendance were nominees Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, Timothee Chalamet, Harris Dickinson, and Nnamdi Asomugha, as well as Get Out‘s Lil Rel Howery.