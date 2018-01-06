MILCK Drops New Song 'This Is Not the End' - Listen Now!

MILCK just dropped another super empowering song!

In the up-and-coming singer’s new single “This Is Not The End,” she sings about staying empowered even as troubles come about and the importance of self-care.

“I think activism and standing up for what we believe can be a very tiring and exhausting path, but self-care and self-nurture is important. If my music can be that for people, that’s my honor,” MILCK told Billboard.

Her self-titled debut EP is set to be released January 19th.

Check out the entire song below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to “This Is Not The End”…

