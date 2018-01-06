Top Stories
Sat, 06 January 2018 at 3:00 am

Mindy Kaling Wants to Officiate 'Mindy Project' Co-Star Fortune Feimster's Wedding!

Mindy Kaling Wants to Officiate 'Mindy Project' Co-Star Fortune Feimster's Wedding!

Congratulations to Fortune Feimster and her fiance Jacquelyn Smith!

The 37-year-old The Mindy Project star just proposed to her longtime love while on a trip to Big Sur, Calif.

Fortune took to her Instagram to share the news, writing, “After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she’s officially my feyoncé.”

Of course, Mindy Kaling is totally down to officiate the ceremony!

“This is exciting!! I will officiate,” Mindy wrote in the comment section, to which Fortune replied, “YES PLEASE!!”

Congratulations Fortune and Jacquelyn!

