Lily Collins & Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 5:07 pm

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs Before Ambassador Role Started!

2018 marks the first year that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has named a “Golden Globe Ambassador” instead of the usual Miss Golden Globe.

The person (or persons) selected for the position stands on stage during the Golden Globe Awards and hands out the trophies throughout the show. It is almost always a celebrity’s child.

While most of them didn’t end up being famous, there are quite a few who have went on to be big celebrities. There have even been some “Mr. Golden Globe” choices in the mix!

The Golden Globe Ambassador this year is Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Click through the slideshow to meet some of the most notable past Miss Golden Globes…
Photos: Getty
Getty
