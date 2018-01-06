Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 11:39 pm

Nick Jonas Joins Katherine Langford at BAFTA Tea Party

Nick Jonas Joins Katherine Langford at BAFTA Tea Party

Nick Jonas looks super handsome as he hits the red carpet for the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 6) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

Inside the event, the 25-year-old actor/musician posed for pictures alongside 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford who looked super chic in a lace dress and black boots.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

Other stars at the event included Freddie Highmore and The Florida Project star Brooklynn Prince.

FYI: Nick is wearing head to toe Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Katherine‘s dress is by Valentino.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the party…
