Nick Jonas Joins Katherine Langford at BAFTA Tea Party

Nick Jonas looks super handsome as he hits the red carpet for the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (January 6) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

Inside the event, the 25-year-old actor/musician posed for pictures alongside 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford who looked super chic in a lace dress and black boots.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

Other stars at the event included Freddie Highmore and The Florida Project star Brooklynn Prince.

FYI: Nick is wearing head to toe Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Katherine‘s dress is by Valentino.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the party…