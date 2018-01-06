Nicole Kidman Joins Ricky Martin at Gold Meets Golden Party

Nicole Kidman arrives for hosting duties at the Gold Meets Golden Party on Saturday afternoon (January 6) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress looked super chic in a black blazer over a white silk cocktail dress for the event.

Other stars who stepped out for the pre-Golden Globes party included Ricky Martin, Chrissy Metz, and Alexis Knapp.

The party is held annually to bring together entertainers and athletes to help generate awareness and support for sports-related causes.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit.

