Nicole Kidman Joins Ricky Martin at Gold Meets Golden Party
Nicole Kidman arrives for hosting duties at the Gold Meets Golden Party on Saturday afternoon (January 6) in Los Angeles.
The 50-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress looked super chic in a black blazer over a white silk cocktail dress for the event.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman
Other stars who stepped out for the pre-Golden Globes party included Ricky Martin, Chrissy Metz, and Alexis Knapp.
The party is held annually to bring together entertainers and athletes to help generate awareness and support for sports-related causes.
FYI: Nicole is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit.
10+ pictures inside of Nicole Kidman and the other stars at the event…