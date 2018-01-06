Rachel Brosnahan & Tracee Ellis Ross Join More 'It Girls' for W Mag's Luncheon!

Rachel Brosnahan, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Alison Brie pose for photos while attending W Magazine’s It Girls Luncheon hosted with Dior on Saturday afternoon (January 6) at A.O.C. in Los Angeles.

Rachel and Alison are nominated each other in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category at the Golden Globes for their work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and G.L.O.W., respectively.

Also in attendance at the event were Golden Globe nominee Hong Chau, as well as Baby Driver‘s Eiza Gonzalez, Battle of the Sexes‘ Andrea Riseborough, Fresh Off the Boat‘s Constance Wu, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Sonequa Martin-Green, Mozart in the Jungle‘s Lola Kirke, Agents of SHIELD‘s Chloe Bennet, Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer, Shots Fired‘s Sanaa Lathan, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer‘s Alicia Silverstone.

Models Kelly Rohrbach and Taylor Hill were also seen having fun together!

FYI: Tracee is wearing a Proenza Schouler look. Rachel is wearing a Christopher Kane dress. Hong is wearing a Dior dress. Eiza is wearing a Dior dress and wrap.