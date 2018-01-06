Top Stories
Sat, 06 January 2018 at 4:50 pm

Rosario Dawson Explains Why Celebs Are Wearing Black to the Golden Globes

Rosario Dawson is speaking out about the Time’s Up campaign’s movement to have celebs wear black to the Golden Globes and how those not attending can join them.

“We wear black to symbolize solidarity,” the 38-year-old actress said in a video posted to Instagram.

“That the death knell has struck on abusive power, and that it’s time to celebrate each other — not just the nominees on our film and television screens but our storytellers who have bravely come forward and courageously shared their stories which have liberated so many of us,” she added before thanking Rose McGowan, Olivia Munn, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Gabrielle Union, Ellen Page, Terry Crews, Anthony Rapp, and more for telling their stories.

“Please join us in blacking out Sunday,” she added.

Reese Witherspoon retweeted the video and wrote, “Love everything @rosariodawson just said … thank you to all the brave people women & men who have come forward with your stories.”
