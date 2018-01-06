Top Stories
Sat, 06 January 2018 at 4:13 pm

Sara Bareilles to Star in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' as Mary Magdalene

Sara Bareilles to Star in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' as Mary Magdalene

Sara Bareilles has joined the cast of NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in the role of Mary Magdalene!

The Grammy-nominated singer will star opposite John Legend as Jesus and Alice Cooper as King Herod.

The musical will air live on April 1, which is Easter Sunday.

“We’re overjoyed to have Sara Bareilles play Mary Magdalene and I can guarantee that her interpretation of the standard ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’ will become an instant classic,” NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “I was lucky enough to see Sara in Waitress and she gave as moving and as beautifully sung a performance as I’ve seen on a Broadway stage in a long time.”

Sara is rejoining the cast of Broadway’s Waitress later this month for a special six-week engagement, so get your tickets now!
