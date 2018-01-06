The Greatest Showman's Hugh Jackman & Keala Settle Entertain the Crowd at Gold Meets Golden Event!

Hugh Jackman speaks to the crowd at the Gold Meets Golden event during Golden Globes Weekend on Saturday (January 6) in Los Angeles.

The 49-year-old actor introduced a performance from his The Greatest Showman co-star Keala Settle, who performed her showstopping song “This Is Me” for the crowd.

Hugh is nominated for a Golden Globe this weekend, as are the film and the song.

Later that day, Hugh stopped by a movie theater in the area to surprise the audience. “Popped into the @amctheatres Century City just then to say thank you to everyone for championing @greatestshowman It’s been a real labor of love. ALL OF YOU loving it … means the world … to all of us!” he captioned the below video on Instagram.