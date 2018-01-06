Top Stories
Lily Collins &amp; Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

Lily Collins & Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 4:00 pm

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

Next Slide »

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

We’re about halfway into the 2017-18 Television Season and we have already seen many cancellations of highly buzzed about shows.

While some of the cancellations were expected due to low ratings, some of them were out of the blue and shocked fans.

Most recently, ABC announced that The Mayor will be ending and the finished episodes that are remaining will not be aired on the network.

Shows that announced that they were ending as part of a planned wrap to the series, like ABC’s Scandal and Netflix’s House of Cards, are not included here.

Click through the slideshow for shows that have been canceled…

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Lochte might be walking down the aisle soon - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is getting his own museum exhibit - Just Jared Jr
  • Travis Scott is speaking out about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy - TooFab
  • Donald Glover has welcomed his second son with girlfriend Michelle - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kiernan Shipka has been cast as Sabrina in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr