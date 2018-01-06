These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

We’re about halfway into the 2017-18 Television Season and we have already seen many cancellations of highly buzzed about shows.

While some of the cancellations were expected due to low ratings, some of them were out of the blue and shocked fans.

Most recently, ABC announced that The Mayor will be ending and the finished episodes that are remaining will not be aired on the network.

Shows that announced that they were ending as part of a planned wrap to the series, like ABC’s Scandal and Netflix’s House of Cards, are not included here.

Click through the slideshow for shows that have been canceled…