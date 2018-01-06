Sat, 06 January 2018 at 3:12 pm
Tiffany Trump Is Dishing on Her Dad's McDonald's Obsession
- Tiffany Trump was asked to comment on the president’s love for McDonald’s – TMZ
- Dove Cameron dreams of starring in a live-action remake of this beloved animated film – Just Jared Jr
- Kendrick Lamar has an exciting project in the works – Lainey Gossip
- Abbie Cornish predicts how we will look back in 10 years on #MeToo movement – TooFab
- The Good Fight will be tackling the Trump impeachment – The Hollywood Reporter
