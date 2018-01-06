Top Stories
Lily Collins &amp; Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

Lily Collins & Jamie Campbell Bower Might Be Dating Again!

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

These TV Shows Were Canceled During the 2017-18 Season

Diane Kruger &amp; Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018 at 3:12 pm

Tiffany Trump Is Dishing on Her Dad's McDonald's Obsession

Tiffany Trump Is Dishing on Her Dad's McDonald's Obsession
  • Tiffany Trump was asked to comment on the president’s love for McDonald’s – TMZ
  • Dove Cameron dreams of starring in a live-action remake of this beloved animated film – Just Jared Jr
  • Kendrick Lamar has an exciting project in the works – Lainey Gossip
  • Abbie Cornish predicts how we will look back in 10 years on #MeToo movement – TooFab
  • The Good Fight will be tackling the Trump impeachment – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Newsies, Tiffany Trump

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ryan Lochte might be walking down the aisle soon - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is getting his own museum exhibit - Just Jared Jr
  • Travis Scott is speaking out about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy - TooFab
  • Donald Glover has welcomed his second son with girlfriend Michelle - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kiernan Shipka has been cast as Sabrina in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • j b

    Donald Trump is beyond obese so this really shouldn’t shock anyone.