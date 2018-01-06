Top Stories
Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Peter Facinelli Couples Up With Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison on Cancun Vacation!

Hugh Jackman Doesn't Think He'll Win the Globe

Sat, 06 January 2018

Who Is Marcus Mariota's Girlfriend? He's Linked to Kiyomi Cook!

Marcus Mariota, the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, is playing in his very first playoff game later today – and it’s time to get to know the athlete a little better!

The 24-year-old starting QB was revealed to be dating a woman named Kiyomi Cook, a former soccer star at the University of Oregon, his alma mater.

Kiyomi and Marcus were first linked back in 2015 when he was seen with her arriving to his NFL draft party in his home state of Hawaii.

Marcus has not said much about Kiyomi in the press, but her LinkedIn indicates that she’s currently in Nashville, where the Titans play, as a soccer coach.

Last year, Marcus confirmed that he and Kiyomi took part in a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville. “I just like being a part of the community and this is a great way to get involved. We have some free time in the offseason and this is a good way to spend it. I got to meet the family when we started working and it’s all about giving them a roof over their heads and I’m happy to be part of that.”

Best of luck to Marcus and his team in the NFL playoffs!
marcus mariota single 01
marcus mariota single 02
marcus mariota single 03
marcus mariota single 04
marcus mariota single 05

Photos: Getty
