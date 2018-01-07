Amber Heard Shines at Art of Elysium Gala
Amber Heard strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.
The 31-year-old Aquaman actress went super sexy in a low-cut silver dress covered in diamonds for the event.
Last weekend, Amber rang in 2018 with ex boyfriend Elon Musk and his family in Chile.
Inside tonight’s event, Amber took to Instagram to share a cute post holding her and sister Whitney‘s name tags.
FYI: Amber is wearing a Georges Hobeika dress.