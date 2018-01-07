Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 1:59 am

Amber Heard Shines at Art of Elysium Gala

Amber Heard Shines at Art of Elysium Gala

Amber Heard strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 31-year-old Aquaman actress went super sexy in a low-cut silver dress covered in diamonds for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Heard

Last weekend, Amber rang in 2018 with ex boyfriend Elon Musk and his family in Chile.

Inside tonight’s event, Amber took to Instagram to share a cute post holding her and sister Whitney‘s name tags.

Another beautiful night of #Heaven @theartofelysium

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

FYI: Amber is wearing a Georges Hobeika dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
amber heard shines at art of elyisum gala 01
amber heard shines at art of elyisum gala 02
amber heard shines at art of elyisum gala 03
amber heard shines at art of elyisum gala 04
amber heard shines at art of elyisum gala 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes Weekend, Amber Heard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr