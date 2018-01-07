Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2018 at 12:40 am

Ben Affleck Rides His Motorcycle with No Hands

Ben Affleck Rides His Motorcycle with No Hands

Ben Affleck shows off his riding skills while using no hands on his motorcycle on Saturday afternoon (January 7) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor was on his way to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s home to celebrate their daughter Seraphina‘s ninth birthday.

The day before, Ben was spotted out and about with his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus while kicking off the weekend with some shopping.

Ben currently is not scheduled for a Golden Globes appearance. He is a two-time winner after winning for Best Director in 2013 in Argo and Best Screenplay in 1998 for Good Will Hunting.
    And when he winds up on his butt there are going to be ten thousand pictures of him sitting in the street.