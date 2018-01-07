Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 8:55 am

Casey Affleck & Floriana Lima Attend Sean Penn's Charity Event

Casey Affleck & Floriana Lima Attend Sean Penn's Charity Event

Casey Affleck and his girlfriend, Floriana Lima, pose for photos at the 2018 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Hollywood.

This year, the proceeds of the event went towards the J/P Haitian Relief Organization and a coalition of disaster relief organizations including Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s efforts in Puerto Rico, the Waitt Foundation in Antigua/Barbuda, PCI in Houston, and Americares in Florida.

Almost four million dollars was raised at the event!

The annual event is held every year before the Golden Globes, which are airing tonight on NBC.
Just Jared on Facebook
casey affleck girlfriend sean penns charity gala 01
casey affleck girlfriend sean penns charity gala 02
casey affleck girlfriend sean penns charity gala 03
casey affleck girlfriend sean penns charity gala 04
casey affleck girlfriend sean penns charity gala 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes Weekend, Casey Affleck, floriana lima

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr