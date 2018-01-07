Casey Affleck & Floriana Lima Attend Sean Penn's Charity Event

Casey Affleck and his girlfriend, Floriana Lima, pose for photos at the 2018 Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Hollywood.

This year, the proceeds of the event went towards the J/P Haitian Relief Organization and a coalition of disaster relief organizations including Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s efforts in Puerto Rico, the Waitt Foundation in Antigua/Barbuda, PCI in Houston, and Americares in Florida.

Almost four million dollars was raised at the event!

The annual event is held every year before the Golden Globes, which are airing tonight on NBC.