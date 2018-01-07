Chris Hemsworth Returns to L.A. After His Holiday Vacations!

Chris Hemsworth signs autographs for fans while arriving at LAX Airport on Friday night (January 5) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actor is back in town after a couple of vacations for the holidays. Following a long trip to Australia where he soaked up the sun on the beach, Chris hit the slopes for some snowboarding in the cold weather.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Chris is in Los Angeles to present at the 2018 Golden Globes later this evening. We’re looking forward to seeing him on stage!