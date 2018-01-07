Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018

Chris Hemsworth Returns to L.A. After His Holiday Vacations!

Chris Hemsworth signs autographs for fans while arriving at LAX Airport on Friday night (January 5) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actor is back in town after a couple of vacations for the holidays. Following a long trip to Australia where he soaked up the sun on the beach, Chris hit the slopes for some snowboarding in the cold weather.

Chris is in Los Angeles to present at the 2018 Golden Globes later this evening. We’re looking forward to seeing him on stage!
