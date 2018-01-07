Christian Slater, David Harbour, & Jason Bateman Wear Time's Up Pins at Golden Globes 2018

Christian Slater is joined by wife Brittany Lopez on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 48-year-old Mr. Robot actor were also joined at the event by Stranger Things star David Harbour along with Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka.

All three actors wore Times Up pins, in solidarity with the movement which aims to protest gender inequality, power abuse and harassment.

FYI: Christian is wearing a Dior suit.

