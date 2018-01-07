Connie Britton Says 'Poverty is Sexist' at Golden Globes 2018

Connie Britton shared an important message while at the 2018 Golden Globes!

The 50-year-old actress hit the red carpet in a sweater reading “poverty is sexist” ahead of the award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Connie‘s sweater is a nod to Bono‘s ONE Campaign movement, which seeks to level the playing field for women and men in economically disadvantaged communities.

She was also joined at the event by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Isabelle Huppert, Geena Davis and Abbie Cornish, who all wore black to take part in the Time’s Up movement.

Tune in for the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7), hosted by Seth Meyers, at 8pm EST/5pm PST on NBC.

FYI: Connie is wearing a Max Mara skirt, a Lingua Franca sweater, Graziela jewels, a Rona Pfeiffer ring, Jimmy Choo shoes and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Isabelle is wearing a Chloé gown and Chopard jewelry. Geena is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress. Abbie is wearing a Moschino dress.