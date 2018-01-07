Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 9:35 pm

Emma Watson & Women's Group Leader Marai Larsai Walk Golden Globes 2018 Carpet Together

Emma Watson keeps close to pal and activist Marai Larsai at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The actress, who will be presenting at the event tonight, walked the annual event with Marai, the leader of Imkaan, a U.K.-based women’s organization that is aimed at responding to and preventing violence against black minoritized women and girls.

“We’ve been working together this year and when Michelle Williams spearheaded the idea of actresses bringing activists on the red carpet, my first thought was, ‘It would be so great to do it with Marai’, because we have fun together, we challenge each other,” Emma shared with E! ahead of the show.

Marai added, “There’s something about in women in Hollywood speaking out. There is a wall of silence around violence against women and girls and every time somebody speaks out, it just creates a bit of a crack in that wall.”
