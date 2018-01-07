Gwendoline Christie & Nikolaj Coster Bring 'Game of Thrones' to Golden Globes 2018

Gwendoline Christie and Nikolaj Coster Waldau represented Game of Thrones at the 2018 Golden Globes!

The co-stars stepped out at annual award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were also joined by their cast mate Lena Headey.

During the ceremony, Game of Thrones was up for Best Drama Series but the award was taken home by The Handmaid’s Tale.

FYI: Gwendoline is wearing a Giles Deacon dress, Ara Vartanian jewelry and Manolo Blahnik shoes. Lena is wearing an Elie Saab gown.