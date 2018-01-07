Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:03 pm

Gwendoline Christie & Nikolaj Coster Bring 'Game of Thrones' to Golden Globes 2018

Gwendoline Christie & Nikolaj Coster Bring 'Game of Thrones' to Golden Globes 2018

Gwendoline Christie and Nikolaj Coster Waldau represented Game of Thrones at the 2018 Golden Globes!

The co-stars stepped out at annual award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were also joined by their cast mate Lena Headey.

During the ceremony, Game of Thrones was up for Best Drama Series but the award was taken home by The Handmaid’s Tale.

Tune in for the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7), hosted by Seth Meyers, at 8pm EST/5pm PST on NBC.

FYI: Gwendoline is wearing a Giles Deacon dress, Ara Vartanian jewelry and Manolo Blahnik shoes. Lena is wearing an Elie Saab gown.
Just Jared on Facebook
gwendoline christie 2018 golden globes carpet 01
gwendoline christie 2018 golden globes carpet 02
gwendoline christie 2018 golden globes carpet 03
gwendoline christie 2018 golden globes carpet 04
gwendoline christie 2018 golden globes carpet 05
gwendoline christie 2018 golden globes carpet 06
gwendoline christie 2018 golden globes carpet 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Stephen Curry still really wants to buy the Panthers with Diddy - TMZ
  • Ashley Wagner is not happy about not making the Olympic figure skating team - Just Jared Jr
  • This star walked out of a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - TooFab
  • A Chelsea Manning documentary is officially in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Meghan Trainor is dishing about her upcoming wedding - Just Jared Jr