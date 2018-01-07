Top Stories
Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:06 pm

James Franco Wins at Golden Globes 2018, Brings Tommy Wiseau On Stage!

James Franco appears on stage to accept his award at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his work in the movie The Disaster Artist.

James dragged his younger brother and co-star Dave Franco on stage and the man who he plays in the film, Tommy Wiseau, also went up!

“First person I have to thank is the man himself, Tommy Wiseau! Come on up Tommy!” James said before talking about Tommy‘s story.

James also made sure to thank his longtime friend Seth Rogen, who was in attendance!
