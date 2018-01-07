John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Make One Stylish Couple at Art Of Elysium Gala!

John Legend is joined by wife Chrissy Teigen as they arrive on the red carpet for the 2018 Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 39-year-old entertainer looked handsome in a navy suit jacket while his 32-year-old model wife dressed her growing baby bump in a stunning champagne-colored gown.

Before heading to the event, Chrissy took to Instagram to share a cute video of herself and John getting ready.

FYI: John is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit. Chrissy is wearing a Pamella Roland dress.

