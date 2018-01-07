Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Make One Stylish Couple at Art Of Elysium Gala!

John Legend is joined by wife Chrissy Teigen as they arrive on the red carpet for the 2018 Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 39-year-old entertainer looked handsome in a navy suit jacket while his 32-year-old model wife dressed her growing baby bump in a stunning champagne-colored gown.

Before heading to the event, Chrissy took to Instagram to share a cute video of herself and John getting ready.

Honestly we are trying to do important things here

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

FYI: John is wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna Couture suit. Chrissy is wearing a Pamella Roland dress.

