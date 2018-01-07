Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 1:36 am

Jordana Brewster Joins Dita Von Teese & Ali Larter at Art of Elysium Gala

Jordana Brewster stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Saturday night (January 6) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress rocked a blue, white, and black geometric dress for the event.

Other stars at the event included Dita Vona Teese, Ali Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jesse Metcalfe, Cara Santana, Amy Smart and husband Carter Oosterhouse, and Bonnie Somerville.

FYI: Cara is wearing a Rami Al Ali dress. Jordana‘s dress is by Naeem Khan.

15+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 01
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 02
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 03
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 04
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 05
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 06
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 07
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 08
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 09
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 10
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 11
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 12
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 13
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 14
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 15
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 16
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 17
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 18
jordana brewster joins dita von teese ali larter at art of elysium gala 19

