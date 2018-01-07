Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 9:45 pm

Kerry Washington & Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Walk Golden Globes 2018 Red Carpet Separately

Kerry Washington & Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Walk Golden Globes 2018 Red Carpet Separately

Kerry Washington looks stunning on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress was joined at the event by her husband Nnamadi Asomugha, who walked the red carpet separately.

During the show, Kerry joined Garrett Hedlund on stage to present an award.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Prabal Gurung gown, Roger Vivier shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Garrett is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo tuxedo with a Montblanc timepiece and cuff links.
