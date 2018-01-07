Kerry Washington & Husband Nnamdi Asomugha Walk Golden Globes 2018 Red Carpet Separately

Kerry Washington looks stunning on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 40-year-old actress was joined at the event by her husband Nnamadi Asomugha, who walked the red carpet separately.

During the show, Kerry joined Garrett Hedlund on stage to present an award.

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Prabal Gurung gown, Roger Vivier shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Garrett is wearing a Salvatore Ferragamo tuxedo with a Montblanc timepiece and cuff links.