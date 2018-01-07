Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:30 pm

Kirk Douglas Speaks On Stage at Golden Globes at Age 101!

Kirk Douglas appears on stage with his daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta Jones at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The legendary actor, who turned 101 last month, got a standing ovation from the crowd and spoke to the audience.

Catherine, who is married to Kirk‘s son Michael Douglas, opened up about how the actor changed history.

“In 1991, my father-in-law, this living Hollywood legend Kirk, was recognized by the Writers Guild of America for his role in ending the Hollywood blacklist,” she said. “He not only hired black-listed screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to write the epic Spartacus, he insisted that Trumbo receive proper screen credit for his work.”

FYI: Catherine is wearing a Zuhair Murad black plunging neckline long sleeve A-line gown with Charlotte Olympia shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
