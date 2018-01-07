Top Stories
Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All The Parties!

Brad Pitt Bids Over $100,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' with Emilia Clarke

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 6:00 am

Liev Schreiber Treks Through Snow to Catch Flight to the Globes

Liev Schreiber receives some assistance with his luggage while trekking through the snow outside of his building on Saturday afternoon (January 6) in New York City.

The 50-year-old actor is en route to Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globe Awards this weekend.

Liev is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his role on Ray Donovan for the fifth year in a row. He hasn’t won yet, but maybe this will be his big year!

“Spent 4 hours in the @Delta lounge and passed up two earlier flights because the #Delta rep told me my bag was on the flight. Guess what?! Looks like I’m missing the @showtime #Globes party. Oh well, at least it’s warm,” Liev tweeted that evening.

