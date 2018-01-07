Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:02 pm

Master of None's Aziz Ansari Wins Best Actor at Golden Globes 2018!

Master of None's Aziz Ansari Wins Best Actor at Golden Globes 2018!

Congratulations are in order for Aziz Ansari!

The 34-year-old actor took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role as Dev Shah in Master of None at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He hit the red carpet with his co-stars Lena Waithe and Alessandra Mastronardi.

Master of None is also nominated for Best Musical or Comedy Series against Black-ish, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, SMILF, and Will & Grace.

FYI: Aziz is wearing Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. Lena is wearing an Alba tux, House of Hounds shoes, and a Rolex watch. Alessandra is wearing Chanel.

15+ pictures inside of Aziz Ansari, Lena Waithe, and Alessandra Mastronardi at the Golden Globes
