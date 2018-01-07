Top Stories
Golden Globes 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Debra Messing Calls Out E! on the Network's Golden Globes Red Carpet Show

These Celebrities Didn't Wear Black to Golden Globes 2018

Coachella Is Enforcing a Major Rule This Year

Sun, 07 January 2018 at 10:21 pm

Naomi Campbell & Common Hit the Red Carpet at Golden Globes 2018!

Naomi Campbell and Common look chic on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Naomi Campbell

The two stars both wore black on the red carpet in solidarity with the Time’s Up initiative, which aims to raise awareness about gender inequality, power abuse and harassment. Common was also a presenter during the evening’s ceremony.

FYI: Naomi is wearing a Jean-Paul Gautier gown and Neil Lane jewelry. Common is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

Tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, at 8pm EST/5pm PST on NBC.
Photos: Getty Images
